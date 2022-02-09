CUMBERLAND, Md. — Fort Hill’s Blake White, the Area Player of the Year, made it official on Tuesday, signing his National Letter of Intent to play football at Towson University.
White will join former Sentinels standout Luke Hamilton, who was an all-conference fullback last season, at the school in Baltimore County.
“It still doesn’t seem quite real yet,” White said. “Something I’ve dreamed of is playing Division 1 football. To know that it’s going to come true feels great.
“Especially with COVID and not really having a good junior year, only playing a couple of games. Then I had a good year this year. Even then, I was starting to look to settle for D3 and D2 schools. I had a great visit down at Towson, and I knew that’s where I wanted to play the next four years.”
Towson is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association in the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision of Division 1. The conference, long known as one of the premier FCS leagues, was won by James Madison and Villanova this past season.
The Tigers are coached by alum Rob Ambrose, who has a 66-64 record at the helm. Towson finished 4-7 overall and 3-5 in the CAA in 2021, its first losing season in five years. Under Ambrose, the squad has made the playoffs three times in 12 seasons, won two conference titles and made an FCS title game appearance in 2013.
Ambrose and his coaching staff are planning to use the versatile White — who was first-team All-State on defense and All-Area on both sides of the ball as a senior — at Sam linebacker.
“He’s incredibly athletic and versatile,” Ambrose said of the 6-foot-2, 205-pound White. “For us, it’s a no-brainer because he’s a guy that can play on either side of the ball.
“We knew that he had great potential. We got him down here, showed him what Towson and the college experience has to offer. He committed pretty quick.”
The signing ended what was at times a difficult recruitment for White and the Fort Hill coaching staff. The process was exacerbated by his lack of film after the shortened 2020 campaign and fewer scholarship opportunities available to high school players due to additional COVID eligibility.
All those troubles melted away when the Sentinel took a visit to Towson on Jan. 29. White spent time with Hamilton, who played a part in White’s same-day commitment to the FCS school.
“They’re run similar to how our program is,” White, who plans to major in criminal justice, said. “They’re a morning team. We do all of our offseason workouts in the morning, so it’s not going to be much of an adjustment other than the level of football I’m going to be playing.
“To have somebody that came from the same program as me, that can go down there and have success, I feel like I can go down there and do the same thing.”
It may not have been easy, but White finally found his home. For a player that exploded for 1,353 yards and 21 touchdowns on 132 carries (10.3 yards per carry) on offense and 103 tackles (56 solo) on defense, the opportunity was long overdue.
“He’s worked really hard for everything that he’s done,” Fort Hill head coach Zack Alkire said. “He worked extremely hard last offseason on his coverage skills. He was really a one-dimensional defensive player coming into the season as a junior.
“The work that he put in on his coverage skills has allowed him to be more versatile on the field. It’s probably due to his hard work that he’s able to get this offer from Towson.”
Alkire — who capped a perfect 12-0 season with a Maryland Class 1A state championship in his first full year as the Sentinels’ head coach — has little doubt the Area’s Player of the Year will have success in college.
“Blake’s an easy sell, and they’re getting somebody they’re going to really enjoy over the next four or five years,” Alkire said. “He’s going to bring a lot to their program.
“We’re just guys that played high school football, a few of us played college ball. But he’s going to go down there and get some great coaching, a great football experience. Great academics. The sky’s the limit for him. I predict he’s going to do great things both on and off the field.”
What advice does White have for area kids trying to play football in college? Worry about winning games first.
Fort Hill’s journey to an eighth state title began during the second practice of the year. The Sentinels didn’t have their best day of work, and Alkire brought the team together and told them, “Team success brings individual success.”
Six months later, White has checked two of his boxes, earning a ring and an offer. Now comes the hard part.
