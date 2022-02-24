The following area school districts have announced schedule changes for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, due to expected inclement weather:
• Allegany County, 3-hour delay (no morning prekindergarten)
• Garrett County, virtual learning
A mix of rain and freezing rain this evening...changing to all rain. Significant icing possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%..
Updated: February 24, 2022 @ 9:58 pm
OAKLAND — Charles Edward Durben, 85, of Oakland, passed away Feb.23, 2022, at Oakland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, after a brief stay. Born April 14, 1936, in Oakland, he was the only child of Roland E. and Myrtle K. (White) Durben. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Larisa…
