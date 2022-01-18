The following area school districts and colleges are closed or delayed Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, due to inclement weather:
• Bishop Walsh, closed
• Calvary Christian Academy, closed
• Garrett County, closed
• Mineral County, closed
• Hampshire County, closed
• Morgan County, closed
• Hardy County, closed
• Garrett College, closed
• Potomac State College, college open, classes canceled
• Allegany College of Maryland opening at 11 a.m.
