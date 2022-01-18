School bus clip
John D. Smith

The following area school districts and colleges are closed or delayed Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, due to inclement weather:

• Bishop Walsh, closed

• Calvary Christian Academy, closed

• Garrett County, closed

• Mineral County, closed

• Hampshire County, closed

• Morgan County, closed

• Hardy County, closed

• Garrett College, closed

• Potomac State College, college open, classes canceled

• Allegany College of Maryland opening at 11 a.m.

React to this story:

0
2
1
1
2

Tags

Trending Video