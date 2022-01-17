The following area school districts and colleges are closed Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, due to inclement weather:
• Garrett County (only essential employees report).
• Mineral County
• Hampshire County
• Morgan County
• Hardy County
• Garrett College
CRESAPTOWN — Due to impending inclement weather, funeral services for Garrett Brent Saville, who passed away Jan. 7, 2022, have been rescheduled. Friends will now be received at Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., 15205 McMullen Highway, S.W., Cresaptown, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, from 2 to 4 and…
RIDGELEY, W.Va. — Bruce M. Buser, 61, of Ridgeley, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland. Born Dec. 2, 1960, he was the son of the late Theodore and Evelyn (Morris) Buser. He was also preceded in death by his stepson, Jamie Sines. Bruce was a 1979 graduate of Frankfort …
