Cloudy skies. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 4, 2022 @ 12:19 pm
Serving Western Maryland and thePotomac Highlands of West Virginia
The following area school districts are closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 4:
• Allegany County, 2-hour delay
• Grant County, 2-hour delay
• Garrett County, closed
• Mineral County, closed
• Hardy County, closed
