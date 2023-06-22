CUMBERLAND — A Harper's Ferry, West Virginia, man was taken into custody Wednesday after Cumberland Police found him in illegal possession of a handgun and ammunition as he was walking along Interstate 68 in the city limits, according to Cumberland Police.
Jason Allen Brown, 39, was charged with felony illegal possession of a handgun as a convicted felon in addition to misdemeanor charges of handgun on person, illegal possession of ammunition and illegal possession of a firearm.
Brown was granted pre-trial release later in the day after posting $5,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.
Police reportedly contacted Brown as he was walking along I-68, verified his identification and then discovered the firearm and ammunition inside a backpack he was carrying.
