Armed Virginia fugitive nabbed in LaVale traffic stop

LAVALE — A traffic stop Sunday night led to the arrest of a Silver Spring man wanted on an out-of-state warrant stemming from a felony robbery conviction, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Michael Lee Hall III, 31, was arrested without incident when the traffic stop was made at 8:30 p.m. at an unspecified location in the LaVale area. He was wanted for a violation of probation offense in Alexandria, Virginia, related to the robbery, police said.
Police reportedly found a Glock 19 handgun with an extended magazine that contained 30 hollow point rounds of ammunition in Hall's vehicle and also seized eight grams of a controlled dangerous substance.
Hall was charged with possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, handgun in vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana).
Following the arrest, Hall was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review by a district court judge.
