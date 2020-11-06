CUMBERLAND — Diane Loibel, Allegany County Board of Elections administrator, said as many as 4,000 general election ballots remain to be counted.
With mail-in, provisional and early voting ballots either not scanned or still coming in, the large number of ballots still not included could impact at least one local race. The race for Allegany County Board of Election could possibly change in the coming days.
On election day 54,532 votes were scanned.
“I canvassed 2,000 (ballots) today that we opened, we haven’t scanned them yet or uploaded them yet like we do on Election Day because we haven’t had time,” Loibel said. “I have another 1,000 to do Friday so that is 3,000 that will come into play.
“I had 536 provisional on Election Day. I don’t have the exact count on early voting, but I would say it is close to 500 as well. Then we are still accepting anything that is timely by mail. I would venture to say there is approximately 4,000 ballots left to count at this point. So there are still ballots to be counted.”
The race for school board featured six candidates running for three seats. On election night Crystal Bender was in first place with 10,368 votes, followed by Tammy Fraley, 9,970, and David Bohn with 9,545. Rounding out the field was Ed Root with 8,630; Linda Widmyer, 8,149; and Steve Lewis, 7,650.
Loibel urged those following the race to check Maryland Election Board website and click Allegany County. She expects an update of the numbers sometime Saturday.
She said many ballots will start to be scanned on Friday. “It will take a good chunk of the day just to scan it and then it will take me a couple of hours to upload it.
“The final canvas will be next Friday,” she said. “We will have a canvas on the provisional ballots on Thursday, Nov. 12, then the final mail-in canvas of all votes on Nov. 13. So there are still votes to be counted.”
Loibel said she couldn’t rule out the need for a second mail-in canvas.
