CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after Cumberland Police filed charges against him for his alleged involvement in a recent hit-and-run crash in a Park Street parking lot.
Robert William Harding III, 53, was charged with failure of vehicle driver in an accident to notify owner, failure to furnish required identification at scene of an accident and related offenses stemming from an Aug. 14 incident, police said.
Harding was released on his personal recognizance during a bond hearing, pending trial in district court.
