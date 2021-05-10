CUMBERLAND — Two city men were arrested when Cumberland Police investigated unrelated assault complaints Sunday at locations on West First Street and Greene Street.
Investigation of a disturbance complaint on First Street led to the arrest of Claytone Shaquille Booker, 26, on charges of assault, destruction of property and disturbing the peace, police said.
He was released on his personal recognizance at the direction of a district court commissioner.
Police said a woman alleged assault and officers observed injuries to the victim.
In a separate complaint, an officer on patrol on Maryland Avenue was flagged down by a woman who said she was assaulted by a man who accompanied her at the time. She told police he was with her in violation of a protective order.
Police arrested Davon Markelle Green, 24, on charges of assault and violation of a protective order.
A court commissioner ordered Green jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review Monday by a district court judge.
