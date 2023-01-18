CUMBERLAND — Arson has been ruled as the cause of Sunday night's fire that damaged a vacant duplex in the 100 block of Arch Street in the city's South End, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The fire was discovered about 10:40 p.m. by a neighbor of the two-story double dwelling at 124-126 Arch Street, according to investigators.
The Cumberland Fire Department quickly controlled the fire that was deliberately set in the living room interior at 124 Arch, an investigation by state investigators and Cumberland fire marshal Chris Ratliff determined.
The property, owned by Sharon Brimhall, sustained damages that were estimated at $500 to the structure and contents.
Anyone with information in the incident is urged to contact the fire marshal's office at 301-729-5542.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.