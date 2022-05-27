CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Fairgrounds will be filled with quilts next week when the Allegany Arts Council and Schoolhouse Quilters Guild collaborate to host a quilt show the guild has put on for three decades.
The show was last held in 2017, having been waylaid by COVID-19 in recent years. Members of the guild approached the arts council about taking over the show, Executive Director Julie Westendorff said.
The show runs June 3-5, and Westendorff said the opportunity to host the show meshed well with the results of a community survey the arts council conducted.
"One of the things that came out (of the survey) was the desire for more art festivals, and so when they approached us, it seemed like a great idea to partner and expand it," Westendorff said.
The show's potential benefits for Allegany County are multiple, said Westendorff. In addition to showcasing "an art form that is very important to Appalachia," popular quilt shows have the potential to draw a larger crowd than one might expect — 40,000 people attend the country's largest event in Houston, Texas, she said.
"Those quilt shows have really changed the whole trajectory of their community," Westendorff said. "This was also about that for us, because we have really, really, really gone to the mat about promoting economic development through the arts. This just seemed like another step in doing what we said we were going to do, which was change this community through the arts."
The arts council received nearly 200 submissions from applicants in six states for the show, Westendorff said.
Aside from offering attendees the chance to peruse and purchase works of art, the event will feature different workshops that will allow hands-on participation, said Westendorff.
On Saturday evening, a ceremony will be held in commemoration of The COVID-19 Hope Quilt, a traveling national exhibit honoring frontline workers and those affected by the disease. The quilt features blocks from across the country, Westendorff said, and was recently displayed on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.
Project founder Diane Canney will be in attendance, and art at the show will also honor beloved local Dr. Sean McCagh, who died of COVID-19. The display will be up all weekend.
"We're really excited to get some (of the blocks)," Westendorff said. "That's a really, really big get for our inaugural show."
Westendorff said she hopes those who check out the show leave with "a newfound respect" for the art of quilting.
"It has been such an eye-opener to me to spend almost a year with the ladies in this guild," Westendorff said. "It's an extraordinary, precise art form. There's a lot of collaboration between artists, which was a surprise to me. For example, one person may create the pattern, one person may create the quilt, one person may do some other piece of it. ... It's really, really technical. In a way, I feel like a lot of these ladies almost have the mind of an engineer. I's a very different kind of art form, I think, than what we traditionally see in the visual arts."
The arts council's galleries will be closed May 31- June 5 due to the show. Single-day tickets and passes for all three days are available, and the show's workshops have different costs. They can be purchased online at alleganyartscouncil.org/quiltshow/tickets-workshops.
