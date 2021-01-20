KEYSER, W.Va. — While Mineral County Schools had begun preparing for the eventual return to the classroom ahead of recent state directives and were well-equipped to resume operations this week, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said "there wasn't a lot of options" for them to deviate from those orders.
During Tuesday night's Mineral County Board of Education meeting, Ravenscroft touched a bit on the process of finding a solution that would not exclude families who elected to continue with virtual learning, but not continue to place heavy burdens on teachers and staff. Elementary school students comprise the largest group of remote learners, he said.
"We've got to make sure that we can take care of the in-person students first, and then we see what's left over with our teaching staff" for virtual learners, Ravenscroft said, noting that the aim is to continue providing remote instruction in-house for elementary students rather than relying on the West Virginia Virtual School system, but that may change if needed.
While some counties had not yet provided the West Virginia Board of Education with re-entry plans at the time of the county's meeting Tuesday, Ravenscroft said, the "unofficial data" showed that more than 30 of the state's 55 counties had elected for blended learning, Mineral included.
During a Jan. 6 meeting, ahead of the state board declaring that no county could go entirely remote, the Mineral board discussed the possibility of taking its time to resume in-person learning, rather than returning to schools on Jan. 19, per Gov. Jim Justice's December order.
Speaking during Tuesday night's meeting, board President Lara Courrier said she shares "with many of you this frustration with the state board's policy to return students to some sort of in-person learning, and take local control from county boards."
"I just want to say that because the state board did pass this policy, we're kind of just tied up in that," Courrier said. "You can't go against their directive and it's something that's mandated by them."
Though she did not specify what was said, Courrier said during a recent meeting she learned what the legal ramifications could be in the event they decided to flout the state.
"From my perspective, I wish we could go back and have the policy that we decided upon and make those decisions at a local level," Courrier said. "And, I just feel like it's kind of incongruent to be in person and also be 100% safe, so there's just no real good answer to that. But ... I can't jeopardize this board or watch it fall down on us to go against the state."
Among other concerns, board Vice President Mary Jane Baniak said she's "worried that we're asking too much of our teachers and the timing is not ideal, because we are so close to those who choose to be vaccinated having that opportunity."
"Of course I'm excited for my children to have a routine, some socialization and some face-to-face instruction, but I'm saying all this because I stand by my opinion stated at the last board meeting that I do not feel that the timing of our re-entry was the right decision," Baniak said. "However, we have a directive from our state board, our numbers are starting to look a little better, and our schools will be as safe as we can make them. Since we do not have local control over the timing of our school re-entry, I'm asking that we come together as a community to focus on what we can control."
Board member Tom Denne said COVID-19 cases are still skyrocketing nationally and that the country is projected to see another 100,000 deaths in the next month.
"The state has forced our employees into taking unnecessary health risks," Denne said. "It's not right. It's not fair. It's not necessary, it's unconscionable."
In a recent conversation with a county teacher, Denne said, he and the man discussed how conflicted he felt about returning to the classroom. On one hand, Denne recalled, the teacher noted that he was "a veteran teacher" and, while he has received his first dose of the vaccine, "he's about 50% safe." On the other, Denne said, the man told him he felt that by being there with his students in person, he'd be better serving their academic needs.
Such dedication, Denne said, demands that the board do everything it can to ensure staff health and safety.
"I felt the tears in my eyes then signaling my gratitude, that such people work with my grandchildren," Denne said, "weighing helping a few 13-year-olds to improve their grades versus ensuring that he stays alive. ... He still had a life and death decision to confront. We are blessed to have so many people like that working in our schools."
As his wife is a teacher, member Donnie Ashby said he understands and shares the fear for safety. However, he reiterated concerns about leaving some students behind for lack of access.
"I had a couple of children write me some letters, you know, and one child said 'We as the children, we're doing our job ... we just want to be back in school with our friends, we want to socialize and we want to get back to our grades," Ashby said, noting that some of their parents are having a tough time, too.
"I'm scared to death every day, and I want y'all to know that," Ashby said. "I'm scared for you, but we got parents who are struggling and need help, we got students who are struggling. I don't know the answer. The blended schedule right now, I'm OK with that."
