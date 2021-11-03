KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County Board of Education member Donnie Ashby raised concerns about an ongoing safety issue at Elk Garden Primary School that he says the administration hasn’t adequately addressed, as well as a general lack of responsiveness from the central office.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, Ashby said he recently called the administrative office to report bees in a classroom, and was told that maintenance workers weren’t available.
“I’ve got kids getting stung, and kids are our number one priority,” Ashby said. “That upsets me. I’m very upset about that. I was told that ‘Well, we were hoping that when it got cold, they would die off.’ We have kids that got stung, and the only reason I know about it is my granddaughter was one.”
The issue, Ashby said, has had his “temper up for a good while, because I don’t like being told that. When it’s something dealing with our kids, I expect them to get to it right away. I’m having problems with that.”
Ashby said a parent contacted him recently and said they tried to get into contact with someone at the central office on a Monday and didn’t hear back until that Friday.
“I tried to call here for two hours one day, and no one answered the phone,” Ashby said. “I have parents, I have teachers and I have principals telling me they can’t get ahold of nobody here. I’m telling you, I’m really upset with these things right now.”
Ashby said he understands the stress that the ongoing pandemic places on the school system, “but when parents need answers, we’ve got to get ahold of them. I’ve got one gentleman who told me that he has yet to get a call back because nobody will answer his calls.”
“As I said, our children are our number one priority, and it’s very upsetting to me that these kids are getting hurt, and we didn’t do nothing about it,” Ashby said. “It was more important to get an office built than taking care of our kids.”
