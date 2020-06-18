KEYSER, W.Va. — A new Mineral County Board of Education member has been sworn into office.
Donald Ashby Jr. was elected in the June 9 primary election and will fill the seat previously occupied by Rob Woy, who chose not to seek reelection.
Tom Denne was reelected and he and Ashby will serve four-year terms. They will join other members on the five-member board, which include board President Lara Courrier, Vice President Mary Jane Baniak and Terry Puffinburger.
School board members are elected during the primary and take their seats in July.
The first meeting in July is statutory and required by the state for organization. A president and vice president will be elected at that time.
In other business, the board heard an update from Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft on the continuing issues raised by the fluctuating coronavirus pandemic.
“We are planning our re-entry according to state guidelines,” he said, “not likely to have five days.”
He went on to say that how they will reopen will be part of an advisory committee and following state guidelines. He said they need to have time to work with an advisory committee to reopen safely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.