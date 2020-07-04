FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Anyone who wants to learn more about U.S. history from a local perspective might consider planning a visit to Ashby’s Fort Museum & Visitors Center, located just off state Route 28 in Fort Ashby.
The Friends of Ashby’s Fort expect to have the complex open by the first of August, pending the latest COVID-19 restrictions.
George Washington, around age 21 at the time, in 1755 ordered the fort to be built during the French and Indian War, according to Beverly Chaney, board member of the Friends of Ashby’s Fort.
British Gen. Edward Braddock had been defeated in an attempt to take Fort Duquesne, which is now Pittsburgh, according to written history on the Friends’ website. Then Washington, a lieutenant colonel, took command at Fort Cumberland.
“It was after this defeat that the French and Indians began a reign of terror on the settlers on the western frontier, including those living in the Patterson Creek Valley,” the written history continues.
“This was the frontier of Virginia,” Chaney said. “There was not much here but woods and Indians. The Shawnee (and other tribes) were constantly raiding the homesteads.
“When Washington saw that the settlers were leaving and going back to the flat lands, he knew the area was unprotected. It was important because it was along the supply line from Winchester to Fort Cumberland,” Chaney said.
Washington placed Capt. John Ashby of the Virginia 2nd Company of Rangers in charge of the new fort.
Now, all that remains of the original fort is its foundation or “footprint.”
The old log structure long believed to be Ashby’s Fort was owned by the Daughters of the American Revolution prior to being deeded to the Friends of Ashby’s Fort in 2016.
A tree-ring study revealed the age of the logs, which date from the time they were felled in 1783, quite a few years later than the original fort was ordered built.
Now, it is believed that the existing log building was used to house a militia or to provide a safe place for settlers to go when they were under attack, Chaney said.
The log building currently houses a museum depicting military life during the French and Indian War and the frontier life of colonial families, as well as a collection of Indian artifacts.
A series of archaeological digs has revealed more than half of the original footprint of the fort, Chaney said. The Friends have acquired two additional properties that include most of the original fort site.
Tom Pyles, board chairman for the Friends, is busy this week with the help of other board members, including Jim Chaney and David Frederick, installing “Docent Aprons,” which are outdoor signs.
“These will enable people to take a self-guided tour if the museum is closed. They provide information about the activities during the life of the fort, including pictures,” Pyles said.
The new Visitor Center opened in 2019 contains historical displays, a memorial walkway between the buildings to honor supporters, and a new parking lot.
Ashby’s Fort Museum & Visitors Center is located across from Fort Ashby Primary School on Dan’s Run Road, which meets state Route 28 at the traffic light in Fort Ashby.
Once open, hours will be every Saturday and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m., keeping current with COVID-19 guidelines.
