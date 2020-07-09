Ashby's Fort museum will be open on weekends

“ This was the frontier of Virginia. There was not much here but woods and Indians. The Shawnee (and other tribes) were constantly raiding the homesteads. ”
Beverly Chaney,Friends of Ashby’s Fort
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds light and variable..
Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 10, 2020 @ 2:29 am
CUMBERLAND - Richard Schriver, 90, of Cumberland, passed away July 5, 2020, at UPMC Western Maryland. He was cremated and there will be no services. Durst Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
KEYSER, W.Va. - Helen Hines, 86, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Family will receive friends Saturday, July 11, from 11 a.m. to1 p.m. Fredlock Funeral Home, Piedmont. Funeral services at 1pm. Condolences may be left at www.fredlockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.