Ashby's Fort Museum won't open this summer

FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Opening the Ashby’s Fort Museum by the first of August will not take place as previously planned.
Nevertheless, visitors are still invited to come by for a self-guided tour of the grounds, located on Dan’s Run Road east of the state Route 28 traffic light and across from Fort Ashby Primary School.
“People can stop by and read about life in the old fort on the ‘docent aprons,’ recently installed by several board members and volunteers,” said Tom Pyles, chairman of the board for the Friends of Ashby’s Fort. “The docent aprons (outdoor informational signs) that include photos are all located inside the footprint of the old fort.”
The location of the fort (which no longer exists) was determined by an archaeological study and is about 3 feet below ground, Pyles said.
“Diamond-shaped bastions are clearly defined at each corner. Three are visible, but one is still under an existing structure,” Pyles said.
Ashby’s Fort dates back to the French & Indian War, with historical connections to Cumberland as well as the Patterson Creek Valley. The original 1755 fort was ordered built by Col. George Washington.
Washington placed Capt. John Ashby of the Virginia 2nd Co. of Rangers in charge of the new fort.
“Yes, the board of directors met last week, and after some discussion about the rising number of COVID cases in some areas of West Virginia and beyond, it was felt to be wise to not open the museum,” said Beverly Chaney, Friends of Ashby’s Fort board member and secretary.
“Thanks to a generous grant from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, seven informative docent aprons have been installed as well as onsite parking,” said Chaney.
The Right Rev. Martin Townsend, also a board member, is credited for writing the grant for the fort museum complex, Chaney said.
“Not only have volunteers turned out to help install the docent aprons, and spruce up the visitor center, but thanks goes to the Fort Ashby Garden Club for planting and maintaining the flower beds that surround the Old Fort Museum and Visitor Center,” Chaney said. “We want to encourage everyone to stop by to enjoy the site, see what’s new and to learn the significance of Ashby’s Fort in Colonial America.”
More information is available on the Friends of Ashby’s Fort’s Facebook page and its website, www.fortashby.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.