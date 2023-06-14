CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly assaulted a police officer as requested emergency medical care was being administered at a Frederick Street residence, according to Cumberland Police.
Kayla E. Glotfelty, 24, was charged with second-degree assault, resisting and interfering with arrest and intoxicated public disturbance before she posted $2,000 bond for her pre-trial release. She was also issued a citation for possession of marijuana.
Police said Cumberland Fire Department ambulance personnel were called to the scene for an unknown medical emergency before Glotfelty became combative and ignored direction to cease her disruptive behavior.
No injuries were reported to first responders
