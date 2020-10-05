CUMBERLAND — What began as a social media post in a community about 120 miles away turned into a donation of thousands of dollars and pounds of supplies for the Allegany County Animal Shelter.
Potomac couple Mindy Farber and John Camp have “no connection to Cumberland at all,” Farber told the Times-News during a recent phone interview. She has been involved with animal rescues for years, she said, and Camp has always been supportive.
When someone they knew adopted a dog from the Cumberland-based shelter, Farber recalled learning of the shelter’s struggle to obtain adequate supplies for the animals there. She decided to reach out to the shelter herself.
In her conversation with shelter manager Patty Collison, Farber said, she also learned of Toby, a pit bull mix thrown from a vehicle at a high speed last winter. Toby has healed from those injuries, but is an older dog and requires arthritis medication, medicated baths and regular care.
Farber posted about Toby on social media, including her local Nextdoor community. He’s since been adopted by a family with four boys in Potomac, Farber said, and his story has “galvanized” the community’s interest in supporting the shelter so far from their own backyard.
After Farber’s initial post on Nextdoor, donations from their neighbors in Potomac began rolling in. Over the course of about two weeks, they raised $3,500 and took in 1,000 pounds of supplies for the shelter. They had such a bounty that it weighed down their pickup truck when the couple made the drive Tuesday.
And that’s just the beginning. Folks in Potomac have volunteered to help in the long-term, Farber said, and have formed a small group called “Friends of Cumberland” to do so. They’ll help the Allegany shelter with everything from grant writing to pledges and more, Farber said.
“It’s people with the means and background to really get something good going,” Farber said.
Farber called the interest that her neighbors have taken in supporting Allegany County’s shelter “incredible.” Camp speculated that perhaps the interest comes in part from the events of the year and the harsh effects on communities and people who were already struggling.
“And so they gave, and it’s really something,” Camp said.
With such success from only two weeks’ worth of fundraising and donations for the shelter, Camp said they are optimistic about their ability to continue assisting from afar.
Both noted that it’s a bright spot in a tough year.
“It kind of grew out of Toby,” Camp said.
Farber also pointed to how warm and friendly Collison and shelter executive director Tina Rosa are, and how hard they work for the animals in their care. She noted how Collison, in particular, knew every single name of every single dog there and her compassion for the animals.
“She’s who tugs at my heartstrings,” Farber said.
Rosa said the donations, and the couple, have been a blessing for the shelter.
“She put the word out and it spread, and these people have been absolutely amazing,” Rosa said. “They came with a pickup truck just packed full of stuff for the shelter, and it was wonderful.”
The monetary donations, Rosa said, will go toward behavioral training for the dogs there to help make them more comfortable and better-socialized, hopefully increasing the chances that they get adopted.
“These are people that don’t know us, that have never been here before,” Rosa said. “I guess it’s just good-heartedness in its purest form. It’s just so nice, and (Farber) has been such a wonderful asset for us. We are very grateful for them.”
