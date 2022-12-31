CUMBERLAND — On a whim, Dale Dickerhoof followed up on a plan he’d abandoned more than 50 years ago.
That decision resulted in what he calls his greatest accomplishment of 2022, and forged a path for more to come in the new year.
Dickerhoof attended Allegany Community College, now called Allegany College of Maryland, from fall 1968 to spring 1970 and fully expected to graduate.
At the time, however, he was told he didn’t meet the requirements, and he didn’t know why.
Earlier this year while at the ACM track for exercise, Dickerhoof, now 73, of Cumberland, went to the registration office and asked what he needed to complete his associate degree in general studies.
“They said, ‘you need one course,’” he said of a speech and communication class. “Quite frankly I was shocked.”
Dickerhoof registered that day and started class a week later.
‘I learned’
Initially, he thought the course would be easy.
Dickerhoof, who is retired, had already received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, and completed a successful career with the U.S. Park Police that included work as a criminal investigator in New York City, Boston and Washington.
He climbed the ranks to become a field office commander.
“I was on the clock in 46 states during my career,” Dickerhoof said. “I had a lot of professional speaking experience,” he said. “I thought I was really good.”
But a 63% grade on his first ACM exam taught him otherwise.
So Dickerhoof buckled down with his studies.
“I learned,” he said. “I was inspired by the other students.”
Dickerhoof said half of his classmates were athletes who had to make time for physical training in addition to a full course load.
“These kids worked so hard,” he said. “They were dedicated. It was just inspiring.”
Brain health
AARP earlier this year published results of a study of 1,516 Americans age 45 and older.
While 42% of the participants identified as a lifelong learner, many more said they intend to engage in learning as they age, the study found.
“As people seek education, the primary drivers are to gain new knowledge and stay mentally sharp,” according to the report.
“Learners are driven less often by social pressure, and both men and women saw learning as part of controlling their personal well-being, with the vast majority (83%) believing it is vitally important to keep your brain active,” according to the report. “Similarly, 54% are motivated to stay sharp or promote brain health.”
Dickerhoof said taking a college course at age 73 provided him a new perspective.
“You see things differently when in a classroom,” he said.
Ultimately, Dickerhoof earned an ‘A’ in the class and graduated from ACM.
“It wasn’t easy for me,” he said. “But I truly enjoyed the experience at ACM. It was certainly the highlight of (2022).”
Next fall, Dickerhoof plans to audit some ACM classes, which will include coursework completion without credits.
“I want to continue learning,” he said.
‘Lifelong learning’
Dickerhoof praised his “brilliant” ACM instructor, Tonya Shepherd, for his success in the course.
“She was engaging and professional,” he said.
Shepherd talked of Dickerhoof’s magnetic personality and uniqueness in the class.
He appeared the first day “in a business suit,” she said via email.
“By the end of an icebreaker activity on the first day, which has students move about the class introducing themselves and sharing personal stories, at least half of the 18 class members were huddled alongside Dale laughing and swapping experiences,” Shepherd said.
Dickerhoof helped set the tone for “an incredibly productive, open learning environment,” she said.
If there was a communication concept or skill “we were focusing on, Dale had a personal example to help hit home the lesson,” Shepherd said.
“What I, and undoubtedly his fellow classmates, appreciated most about Dale is his positivity and genuine interest in and concern for others and for the learning,” she said.
“Not surprisingly, Dale’s speeches always provided (messages) to seek new challenges and experiences and, as the central message of his final presentation, to embrace lifelong learning,” Shepherd said.
