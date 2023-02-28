MCHENRY — Dianna Childs hopes more people will get involved with Special Olympics and experience the feeling of acceptance she and her family have gotten to know.
Childs, of Frostburg, was at the Special Olympics Maryland Winter Games at Wisp Resort Tuesday, which concluded activities that started Sunday.
She connected with the Allegany County delegation of Special Olympics when her son Evan Speir was 6 years old and struggled to participate in other activities.
“He just did not do well because he has autism,” Childs said. “He just didn’t fit in with the other kids.”
Upon meeting people in the local Special Olympics organization, Evan began to thrive, she said.
“There was no judgment,” Childs said. “He was just completely accepted for who he was.”
Today, Evan is 15 and competed in the Winter Games at Wisp.
“He loves skiing,” Childs said.
She and her son Christian Speir, 22, volunteer as coaches for the organization.
“You see the growth in all of (the athletes),” she said and added her husband Michael Childs competed on a unified team in a skiing event with Evan Speir Tuesday.
“It’s kind of become a family affair,” Dianna Childs said. “We love the Olympics. We look forward to it every year.”
Participation in Special Olympics is free, athletes only need a physical, and they can “just try it,” she said.
“I think everybody should come out and just experience it,” Dianna Childs said. “It’s so laid back and welcoming.”
Alpine events at the Winter Games included novice, intermediate and advanced slalom, giant slalom, glide and super-G snowshoeing events include races from 25 through 1,600 meters as well as relay races from 100 to 400 meters.
Roughly 300 athletes from delegations across the state participated.
“(Wisp) has made snow for us, they’ve groomed the snow,” said Jim Schmutz, president and CEO of Special Olympics Maryland.
Events including the Winter Games help “change people’s perspectives of who our athletes are,” he said and added that Special Olympics Maryland includes more than 6,000 athletes from across the state.
“You’ll see the same energy, camaraderie and spirit ... at any Special Olympics event,” Schmutz said.
The Winter Games also included more than 200 volunteers, he said.
“Our coaches are proud to train (the athletes),” Schmutz said. “We couldn’t do it without them.”
In addition to winter sports, Skip Sullivan of Mount Savage coaches bowling and bocce.
“It’s ... very emotional to coach,” he said and added his daughter Chelsea Sullivan, 33, is a Special Olympics athlete.
Special Olympics “is a fantastic community” and the sports competitions help athletes gain self-confidence, Sullivan said.
“They have fun,” he said of the athletes. “It’s very rewarding and inspirational.”
On Coach Sullivan’s team at the Winter Games was Corbin Swanger, 28, of Cumberland, who said he likes the challenges Special Olympics sports competitions provide.
Frostburg resident Dottie Turner has volunteered for Special Olympics for 50 years and is the director for Allegany County’s delegation.
Her sister Linda Moses, 75, also of Frostburg, competes in wheelchair race and softball throw events, Turner said.
“We need coaches that are willing to work with the athletes,” Turner said and added folks that want to learn more may call her at 301-689-5590.
Adam Hays, 38, is a Frederick County athlete, as well as digital media coordinator at Special Olympics Maryland.
He competed in skiing events at the recent Winter Games.
“I compete in six sports throughout the year,” Hays said.
“Cycling and soccer are my favorites,” he said. “I ride about 1,500 miles a year.”
Hays said he enjoys friendly competition that Special Olympics offers.
“My intellectual disability doesn’t define what I love to do in life,” he said. “We are people that love to get out and be contributing members of society.”
