Attempted murder suspect jailed in Cumberland incident

CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Monday on a warrant stemming from Friday's brutal assault of a person in the 200 block of Columbia Street.
Cumberland Police took 58-year-old Maxwell Redman into custody early Monday afternoon on the court order charging him with attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment and use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
Following the arrest, Redman was jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center. He was awaiting a bond review Tuesday by a district court judge.
The victim reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck with a blunt instrument and was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance.
