Attempted murder warrant issued for Springfield man in Hampshire stabbing

ROMNEY, W.Va. — A Springfield man is being sought by authorities throughout the region after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with a stabbing July 19 at a residence on Purgitsville Pike.
Wes Allen Barrett is wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Police responded to the residence at the time of the incident but Barrett had reportedly fled.
No other information about the incident, including the victim's identity, was disclosed in a news release posted on the sheriff's office Facebook page.
Anyone with information about Barrett's whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 304-822-3894. Anonymous tips can be made using the sheriff’s office website at www.hampshirecountysheriffwv.com.
The incident is the second major crime in the county this month.
A homicide investigation continues in the death of 14-year-old Jonathan Adams, whose body was found in a shallow grave several days into a search after he was reported missing by his family July 12. The youth had been staying with relatives in the Golden Acres subdivision area of Augusta.
A suspect has been developed and the sheriff's office continues to consult with the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney in that case.
