FOR THE CUMBERLAND TIMES-NEWS
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led a bipartisan coalition of 22 states, along with unions and trade associations, fighting for coal miners Thursday in urging a federal appeals court to support the Trump administration’s push for sensible regulation that protects the economy.
“My work defending coal miners is all about protecting our way of life and miners’ ability to feed their families,” said Morrisey in an emailed press release. “We are proud to have participated in these arguments and believe that unlawful, overreaching regulations must be done away with for coal to thrive. We commend the Trump administration for offering a sensible plan that entrusts more power to states to control energy production and emissions, while also protecting coal miners and countless other West Virginians who depend on their success.”
The Attorney General’s Office, in oral argument before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, stood with efforts to repeal the Obama-era Clean Power Plan and argued the Trump administration appropriately replaced it with the Affordable Clean Energy rule.
Morrisey contends that the Affordable Clean Energy rule stops the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from reaching into areas beyond its control such as energy production.
The coalition believes the Affordable Clean Energy rule will respect the important role of states in regulating energy and air quality. The rule embraces Congress’ intent for cooperation between the state and federal governments, correcting the Obama-era, one-size-fits-all model.
Morrisey challenged the Clean Power Plan on the day it was published, blocked its enforcement with a historic and unprecedented victory at the U.S. Supreme Court and has continued to lead a broad coalition to ensure its repeal.
In 2017, he witnessed President Donald Trump sign an executive order that initiated his administration’s review of the Clean Power Plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.