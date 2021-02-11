KEYSER, W.Va. — Reading from a prepared statement, Keyser Mayor Damon Tillman on Wednesday defended the council’s vote during a Jan. 27 meeting to rescind a motion to add Curtis Perry to its ranks.
The board voted 3-1 in favor of the rescission during that meeting. Councilman Harry “Billy” Meek, who had introduced the motion to appoint Perry in November, was the sole dissenting vote.
The seat that Perry was to fill has been vacant since former Councilman William Zacot resigned in September. Perry received the fourth-largest amount of votes in the city’s August election, which Meek noted when he made the motion to appoint him.
At the time, the council did not act on Tillman’s suggestion to appoint Elwood Junkins — another former council candidate and husband of Councilwoman Jennifer Junkins — to the board. Elwood Junkins and fellow previous candidate James Lough had written letters to the council stating their respective cases for inclusion.
Jennifer Junkins recused herself from the vote at the time, and a motion to accept the suggestion made by Councilman Jim Hannas failed after neither Meek nor Councilman Mike Ryan seconded it.
Hannas ultimately announced his intention to rescind the motion that resulted in Perry’s appointment during the group’s December meeting, citing ethics complaints filed by Perry as a cause for concern about his ability to work productively with the other members.
At that time, no action was taken on the vote as Ryan did not vote. During the group’s previous meeting, Ryan joined Hannas and Junkins in voting to rescind the motion.
The council followed appropriate laws and procedures, according to the statement read by Tillman and prepared by city attorney Scott McClure.
“Ultimately the motion to rescind the appointment was approved by a two-thirds vote of the council in accordance with applicable law,” Tillman said. “At no time prior to the vote on the rescission had Mr. Perry qualified to serve by taking the oath of office. Accordingly, he was only a prospective appointee and not yet a member of the council.”
While state law maintains that officials have 20 days following election or appointment to take the oath of office, per the statement Tillman read, municipalities can enact their own time limit.
Keyser’s charter maintains a 10-day time limit, which “makes clear the failure to take the oath of office within 10 days from the date of appointment renders the appointment a nullity, and vacates the position as a matter of law,” Tillman said.
The council will now work to find someone else to appoint to the role, Tillman said.
The Keyser City Council meets next on Feb. 24.
