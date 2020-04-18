FLINTSTONE — One man was critically injured Saturday in an all-terrain vehicle accident near Flintstone, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The crash occurred about 4:40 p.m. in the area of 17701 Williams Road.
“The single rider on the ATV was located by first responders several hundred feet off the main road in a wooded area,” Lt. Todd Bowman, public information officer for the department of emergency services, said.
Rescue crews used a fire department ATV to move the injured man from the scene to an awaiting ambulance, Bowman said.
Maryland State Police Aviation was requested at dispatch, based off information the communications center received, Bowman said.
The victim was flown to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment.
Emergency units from Flintstone, District 16, ambulances from Flintstone and Bowman’s Addition and an Allegany County Department of Emergency Services supervisor responded to the incident.
