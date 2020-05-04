Australian duo for King & Country to perform at fair

CUMBERLAND — The Australian duo for King & Country will perform at the Allegany County Fair & Ag Expo on July 22 at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale May 11 online only at www.alleganycofair.org. If the fair is canceled due to the coronavirus, all ticket purchases will be refunded.
The four-time Grammy award-winning brothers, Joel and Luke Smallbone, collaborated with Dolly Parton to release a new version of their 11-week No. 1 hit “God Only Knows” in 2019. The track won a Grammy in the Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song category and the album won a Grammy in the Contemporary Christmas Music Album category.
For King & Country graced the stage to perform “God Only Knows” with Dolly Parton at the CMA Awards and performed their unique rendition of “Little Drummer Boy” at CMA Country Christmas. They have garnered six No. 1 hits, nine Top 10 hits, six Grammy nominations, three Billboard Music Award nominations, an American Music Award nomination, and had songs featured on the Emmys, Super Bowl, Sunday Night Football and other high-profile events.
The duo will be on the road with the burn the ships world tour, which has sold out over 40 shows. In total, for King & Country has accumulated 826 million on-demand streams with an audience airplay of 5 billion.
