Authorities identify accident victim
CORRIGANVILLE — Authorities on Friday released the name of the driver fatally injured in a Thursday morning crash in Corriganville.
The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Earl Howe, 41, of Hyndman, Pennsylvania, was traveling north on Ellerslie Road and crossed the center line for unknown reasons. He hit a southbound truck driven by Willard Alvin Lamp, 67, of Ellerslie.
Howe died at the scene, authorities said. Lamp and a male passenger were taken to UPMC Western Maryland with non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or Cumberland Police at 301-777-5959 or 301-777-1600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.