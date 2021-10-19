OAKLAND — A Garrett County man kidnapped from his Oakland home was ultimately shot to death in an act of retribution, authorities said Tuesday, and four people, including the alleged shooter, were jailed in connection with the crime.
The body of Jimmy Lee Barkley, 41, was found Saturday near a cabin in the 600 block of Kight Road in the Eglon area of Preston County, according to court documents.
Damon Lamont Hudgens, 20, of Detroit was jailed Tuesday at Tygart Regional Jail on a charge of first-degree murder. Jailed Tuesday on charges of kidnapping and first- and second-degree assault were Dashawn Nichelle Scott and Roy Tyson Cheshire, both of Oakland, and Andrew William Wassick of Morgantown, West Virginia. Scott and Cheshire both were jailed at the Garrett County Detention Center.
Barkley was kidnapped by Wassick, Scott and Cheshire during the late-night hours of Oct. 12 and early-morning hours of Oct. 13, police said. He was allegedly stripped, tied up and forced into a vehicle that took him to the cabin, then turned over to Hudgens.
Barkley’s body was recovered by Grafton volunteer firefighters and a Grafton K-9 search and rescue team. West Virginia State Police processed the scene for evidence.
Scott and Cheshire remained jailed Tuesday without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center.
The arrests were made following a joint investigation by the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office and the Preston County Sheriff’s Office and with assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police Trooper B Vice/Narcotics Unit and the Mon/Metro Drug Task Force that conducted multiple operations in Morgantown, West Virginia, and Uniontown, Pennsylvania.
