CUMBERLAND — Authorities are seeking a Westernport man after he left behind an explosive device when he was evicted from his home.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said Friday that an arrest warrant was issued for Gregory Allen Clark.
Allegany County Sheriff's Office deputies were conducting an eviction Oct. 24 in the 400 block of Walnut Street when they discovered the device, which was determined to be live by bomb technicians.
Anyone with information about Clark's whereabouts are asked to call Master Deputy Shawn Fratz at 301-268-2911, Master Deputy Larry Bennett at 301-876-3916 or Maryland State Police at 301-729-2101.
