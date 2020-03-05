RAWLINGS — Police are warning motorists that a police impersonator may be trying to stop vehicles along the U.S. Route 220 South corridor.
In a news release issued Thursday, the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit said the incidents may have happened in the late evening hours in the vicinity of Rawlings, High Rock and McCoole.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have been approached, has seen a driver being stopped by a suspicious looking vehicle, or who may have information about the situation to contact C3I at 301-777-0326.
Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the Allegany/Mineral County Crime Solvers at 301-722-4300, where callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to an arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.