CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh School student Ava DiNola was selected as this year’s Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership ambassador for the sophomore class. She will represent BW at the virtual HOBY Seminar from June 10-13.
DiNola, an honors student, is a member of the Public Address Club and Spartan Serve. She has participated in the Haunted House, Spartan Theatre and has a 4.1 GPA. DiNola is a member of the soccer, tennis and cheerleading teams. She also sings and records for the Church Praise Band, is a member of FUMC Youth Group and babysits for local families. She is passionate about children with special needs.
Each high school in Maryland selects one sophomore to attend the prestigious four-day seminar, which includes panel discussions on topics such as entrepreneurship, diversity, education, volunteerism, community service and the media. A major focus of the seminar is practicing and enhancing the student’s leadership skills.
DiNola is the daughter of Jill and Marc DiNola of Cumberland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.