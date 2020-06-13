Baby delivered in ambulance along U.S. 220

CRESAPTOWN — Five days overdue with her third child, Nicole Mazuran posted to Snapchat a picture of her belly bump with a simple two-word plea to her unborn daughter Winter Rose: “Get out.”
Later that day, Winter obliged.
Nicole and Stevie Mazuran’s first little girl together came into the world after almost 20 hours of labor, and their second after 12 or 13 hours, Nicole recalled, on or before their due dates. Newborn Winter, the couple’s third together, came after “two pushes” in the back of an ambulance headed toward the hospital on May 31.
Nicole said it all happened so quickly, she’s not sure exactly how long it took from the time her water broke. She’d been having contractions for about a week on and off, she recalled, but the day before they were a bit more persistent. Until her water broke on the 31st, things were pretty mild.
“I was really, really surprised when my water broke,” she said. She went upstairs, unsure what was going on but sure they needed to go. They began a dash to assemble the basics to bring to the hospital, but it soon became too painful for her.
Helen Mazuran said she tried to warn Stevie, her son, that the baby might try to make an early appearance. They were confident that wouldn’t be the case, Helen recalled, until later that evening when Nicole started having contractions again.
After that, labor came quickly and came on hard for Nicole.
Ultimately, Winter Rose would make her appearance at 7:34 p.m roadside along U.S. Route 220 in Cresaptown, not far from their home.
Helen Mazuran recalled being updated about what was going on through a series of phone calls over the course of the evening Winter arrived.
The first came at 6:13 p.m., she said. They were watching TV when Stevie called to say Nicole’s water had broken. Minutes later, another call: Nicole was upstairs, where she “took a really hard contraction” and was in pain on the floor. An ambulance was en route, he said.
The next call came: They couldn’t transport Nicole to the hospital, Stevie told them.
“I said ‘Oh my goodness son, looks like you’re gonna have one born at home the old-fashioned way,’” Helen recalled.
Then another call came, after Helen started calling other family members to tell them what was happening. They’d decided to transport Nicole anyway, and were bound for the hospital.
The next call came from another of Helen’s children, not Stevie, she recalled. She was in the car directly behind Stevie’s, who was right behind the ambulance himself, and saw it pull over. Someone blocked traffic and an EMS worker jumped out to tell Stevie something, she said, and then the phone got cut off.
“When they pulled over for that two- or three-minute period, she gave birth right there on 220,” Helen Mazuran said. “She really came with a bang.”
Winter Rose is the sixth granddaughter for Helen and her husband John.
Nicole was five days overdue, and that morning had started having some irregular contractions, Stevie recalled. By evening, they were more painful but not lasting for a minute and coming every five minutes, so they weren’t overly concerned.
“It hit her quick,” Stevie remembered, and he found her upstairs on the floor in pain. It progressed quickly, and soon they were leaving their Winchester Road home in a caravan with the ambulance, Stevie and his sister.
The ambulance paused roadside for a few minutes, before rushing off to the hospital more quickly than before. It wasn’t until they arrived there that Stevie learned for certain that Nicole had given birth to their daughter while the ambulance was pulled over.
“It worked out good, it was just really quick and really sudden,” Stevie Mazuran said. It was 45 minutes from the time the contractions got bad to the baby’s birth, he estimated.
They came home June 2, Nicole said, and both mother and daughter are doing well, mostly staying at home aside from doctor’s appointments.
“It was super fast and chaotic and crazy, but I feel really good compared to the other two (previous births),” she said.
One of the very first people to respond to the call was Sarah Cage, who is the grandmother of Stevie’s eldest child Alexa as well as a nurse and EMS provider. Cage, whose husband Chris is the chief of the Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department, also lives nearby, and when she heard the call for an ambulance at Nicole and Stevie’s address, she headed over, figuring if nothing else she could watch the other three children while the couple rushed to the hospital.
Cage checked her out, Nicole recalled, ahead of the rest of the crew arriving.
The last thing she’d expected to do when she came over that day, Cage said, was help out with delivering the baby. She knew Nicole was overdue, so when she saw the address figured she knew what the call was about.
“I told my husband I was going to run up there, and I get there and she’s laying there,” Cage said. With the assistance of the other paramedics and first responders, they were able to work out a way to get her downstairs and out of the house safely as she began saying she needed to push.
“We’re only 10 minutes away so I thought heck, we could get there with no problem,” Cage said. Paramedic Chuck Lopp, who was one of the first responders assisting, wasn’t so confident, she said: “It’s them steps, they’re going to get us,” she recalled him saying.
“We no sooner came around that stop light and she said ‘I have to push,’” Cage said. They yelled for the driver to stop, and they did so, recognizing what that meant.
A day or two before everything happened, Cage said, she’d been texting with Nicole Mazuran about how she was going to introduce her to the newest member of the extended family.
“When the baby came out, I looked at her and said ‘I guess the baby had plans of meeting me her own way’,” Cage said.
