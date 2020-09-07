OAKLAND — Schools systems around Western Maryland, like the Garrett County Public School system, which will open its fall semester Tuesday, are about to undertake a school year unlike any other.
There will be online classes and new terminologies, like Schoology, a learning management system, now vital to a student’s learning experience.
“The goal with our Recovery and Reopening plan is to transition students to in-person learning safely and in a methodical way,” said Superintendent Barbara Baker. “We will work with the Garrett County Health Department during each phase to ensure that it is safe for our students and staff to move to the next phase. Our hope is that all students have safely transitioned back to in-person learning as soon as possible.”
Starting Tuesday, Garrett schools will be allowed to conduct in-person, socially distanced, back to school orientations, where students will be issued devices, books and important materials, and brief Schoology training, to allow students to get started with the virtual learning setting.
Then on Sept. 14, selected special student populations will be returning to schools for in-person learning. More students will go back as the school system works through its red, yellow and green phase return plan, until eventually all students are able to return to in-person learning, officials said.
GCPS defines special populations as “students qualifying for special education, 504 students, at-risk students and homeless or displaced students.”
A sample elementary student’s virtual schedule on a Monday could follow this schedule: 8:10 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. is Morning Meeting; 8:30 to 9:30 is English Language Arts; 9:30 to 9:55 is Art; 10 to 10:25 is music; 10:30 to 11:30 is math; 11:30 to noon is lunch; noon to 1 p.m. is Recess; 1 to 2:30 is Intervention (small group arranged by teacher); and 2:30 to 3:15 is asynchronous work.
A sample middle school student’s virtual schedule will follow a framework: 8:35 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., period one; 9:20 to 10 is period two; 10:05 to 10:45 is period three; 10:50 to 11:30 is period four; 11:35 to 12:15 is period five; 1 to 3 p.m. is intervention; and 3 to 3:45 is question and answer.
A sample high school student’s virtual schedule would be: 8:30 a.m. to 9:20, period one; 9:30 to 10:20, period two; 10:30 to 11:20 is period three; 11:30 to 12:15, period four; 12:15 to 1 p.m. is lunch; 1 to 3 p.m. is intervention; and 3 to 3:45 is Q&A.
Two types of learning that will be used during virtual instruction are synchronous and asynchronous. Live synchronous learning will be face-to-face learning built in Schoology. Since not everyone will be able to join all live sessions, those sessions will be recorded by teachers and available to watch later.
School buildings will be cleaned and disinfected each evening with an emphasis placed on frequently-touched surfaces. Since students will not be physically in the building on Wednesdays even in a hybrid learning situation, the custodial staff will clean and disinfect the school buildings thoroughly on those days; as well as over the weekend, if needed.
Each school was to receive an electrostatic backpack sprayer, and each secondary school was to receive a misting machine, used to disinfect large areas.
Lockers, and cubbies for elementary school students, will not be used as it is not possible for students to observe social distancing while using them. Instead, items will be placed at their assigned workstations during the day.
GCPS will provide in-home hotspots to families with internet connectivity issues. As well, all GCPS parking lots and Ruth Entlow libraries will also have Wi-Fi accessibility.
The fall semester is slated to conclude Dec. 23.
