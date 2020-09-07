KEYSER, W.Va. — While the last few months have been a whirlwind, Mineral County Schools Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said he is confident in the work of the school system’s staff and their ability to weather the upcoming semester.
As of Friday afternoon, Mineral County was in green status on the state’s color-coded reentry map, with a seven-day rolling average of 2.13 cases per 100,000 people.
Ahead of school starting Tuesday, Ravenscroft said the normal things that pop up in the process of preparing for classes to resume have increased, as educators need to be mindful of public health considerations that affect classroom operations.
“Like anyone in education starting a new school year, there is normal anxiousness, last minute preparations, and pop-up needs. This year, of course, there’s even more of these things,” he wrote to the Times-News in an email. “That said, we’ve done all we can do to prepare, to make sure it’s as safe as possible, and we’ve also tried to accommodate the various needs of families.”
While about 1,500 Mineral County students will only attend virtual class this semester, the remaining students will be divvied up into two groups for two days apiece of in-person instruction. The remaining three days will be held online and schools will be sanitized on one of those days.
The coming year is anticipated to be a learning experience for students and teachers alike, he said.
“This year will be just like a first year for everyone, learning more each week, improving as we go,” Ravenscroft wrote. “In the coming months, I hope we continue to see local health trends continue to improve so we can move closer to a more normal schedule for students. But as we know — everything is fluid and we have to be ready to change plans if conditions change, for worse or for better. More than anything, we all really looking forward to seeing our students again, and we hope to bring some level of (safe) normalcy back to our community.”
Ravenscroft credited much of their success in preparing for the coming year to staff.
“We are extremely proud of our staff for their work in preparing for school this year,” he wrote. “It has been very challenging to learn so much, so fast, and we’re fortunate to have great people. I also want to thank our families for their patience as we enter this school year. We will have our pop-up issues to work through as we find our way, but we will do our best to make this school year as safe and successful as possible.”
