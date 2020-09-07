KEYSER, W.Va. — Even while learning at home, Mineral County Schools have measures in place to help support students and families through an unusual first semester, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said.
Like many of the school systems in the region, Ravenscroft said, Mineral County will be using the Schoology platform for virtual learning. The platform offers both live and archived lessons to accommodate parents’ schedules, he said. Additionally, Ravenscroft said that internet-capable devices will be loaned to families who need them.
While it’s been difficult to obtain some of what they need to maintain a surplus, Ravenscroft said he didn’t anticipate an ill effect on families with an immediate need.
Specifically, he said, they have been trying to purchase Chromebooks, and “approximately 1,600 total have been delayed for months — mainly because of overseas shipping delays and demand, every school district is looking to purchase and the supply is understandably not able to meet demand,” he wrote in an email to the Times-News. “We have enough for those in need, but we’d much rather be able to distribute to all students.”
Based on what the system saw during the spring and summer, he said, they’ve got an adequate stock to support those affected.
There are also Wi-Fi hotspots available for those who may not have internet access at home. Locations include all schools and some local libraries, Ravenscroft said. A full list is available online at https://wvde.us/potential-wifi-access-locations/. They’re also currently working to add more locations, he said.
To help acquaint families with the system, Ravenscroft said the schools will be offering orientations to provide information. They have also compiled more resources at http://boe.mine.k12.wv.us/mcsschoology.aspx.
