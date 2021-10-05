CUMBERLAND, Md. — The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold its second virtual public comment hearing Oct. 18 on a proposed solar facility on Backbone Mountain.
The 175 Megawatt CPV Backbone Solar facility would be made up of 406,000 solar panels and is slated to be placed on about 1,170 acres of former mine land at 5187 Kitzmiller Road.
CPV Backbone Solar, LLC, the company desiring to build and run the facility, has applied for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity from the Public Service Commission, which would grant it the authority to build “an energy generating station or high-voltage transmission line in Maryland.”
The hearing will begin at 7 p.m.
Residents and other interested parties wishing to speak during the hearing can sign up by sending an email to psc.pulj@gmail.com by noon Oct. 15. Those who signed up will receive an email with a link to join the hearing, which will be held on Webex.
The hearing will also be livestreamed to YouTube at https://bit.ly/2X6wLiP.
Written comment can be submitted on the commission’s website at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment, or sent through mail to Andrew Johnston, Executive Secretary, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202.
Comments should be sent by Oct. 18 and reference Case No. 9663.
The first hearing was held Aug. 3.
