MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Hayden Baldwin was a defensive miscue away from a perfect game, but his no-hitter was enough to lead Moorefield to a 4-0 home playoff win over Petersburg on Thursday.
Baldwin was one over the minimum, with the lone blemish on his otherwise spotless resume coming on a botched grounder in the third inning. He struck out nine and finished throwing just 86 pitches — he started off 18 of 22 batters with a first-pitch strike.
At the plate, the Yellow Jackets plated a pair in the bottom of the first thanks to a two-run single by Baldwin. Moorefield scored on a wild pitch in the third and tacked on another in the fourth after Coleman Mongold scored one on a groundout.
Petersburg starter Seth Cullers did well to limit a strong Moorefield (17-5) squad. He gave up four runs, three earned, on five hits in five innings pitched while striking out six and walking four.
Mountain Ridge 10 Northern 9
ACCIDENT — Baseball is predictable in its unpredictability, and that truth was no more evident than in Mountain Ridge’s upset over Northern — the area’s top team — on Wednesday.
The young Miners came out to a 7-0 lead after three, but the Huskies didn’t give up, cutting into the deficit with five runs in the fourth — highlighted by a grand slam by Jake Rush — and another in the fifth to trail 7-6 entering the sixth.
Mountain Ridge pushed it back to 9-6 with a two-spot in the sixth, and Northern leveled the seesaw affair plating a trio of runs in the bottom half.
However, Bradyn Speir put the Miners on top for good with a solo home run over the centerfield fence, and Lyle Baker stranded the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the seventh to improve Mountain Ridge to 3-4. Northern falls to 13-2.
The Miners outhit the Huskies, 12-7.
Speir dominated at the plate all day, even before raking his big fly, with four hits total. Baker hit an RBI double, Jeff McKenzie crushed a double and a single, and Evan Cook notched a two-run double in the second and a two-run single in the sixth.
On the mound, Baker was in hot water in the bottom of the seventh with the winning and tying runs on second and third with one out. But Baker dug in and ended the job with a hard ground ball and a flyout to secure the upset.
For Northern offensively, Isaac Bittinger doubled, Landon Broadwater had a pair of RBI singles and Jamison Warnick tallied an RBI base-knock.
Northern is at Southern today at 3:30 p.m.
Mountain Ridge faces Allegany at the Hot Stove Complex today at 4:30 p.m.
