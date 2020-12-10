CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore County man was arrested on drug possession and traffic charges Tuesday after he struck the rear of an Allegany County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle on state Route 36 at Midland and pushed it into a dump truck, according to Maryland State Police.
The deputy, who was not identified, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. The deputy was taken by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland hospital where he was treated and released later in the day, according to Sheriff Craig Robertson.
Troopers arrested Richard Albert Ford III, 29, of Baldwin, on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was granted pretrial release later in the day after posting $5,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.
Ford was also charged by citations with two counts each of negligent driving endangering property, life and person and failure to control speed on highway to avoid a collision, according to electronic court files.
The dump truck was owned by Walker and Son Inc. of Midlothian.
Midland and Shaft volunteer fire departments and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services also responded to the 8:25 a.m. crash that closed the highway for about an hour. The crash occurred at Route 36 and Paradise Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.