FROSTBURG — Two men were arrested on narcotics distribution charges following drug raids Monday on Powell’s Lane and the 200 block of Welsh Hill Road, according to the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force.
Police arrested Corey James Douglas, 42, of Baltimore, and David Glenn Burgess, 37, of Frostburg on charges of distribution of narcotics, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana).
Following their initial appearances, Douglas and Burgess were jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending their next court appearances.
The arrests were the result of an investigation by the narcotics task force into the distribution and sales of heroin in the Allegany County area.
The raids were conducted by members of the narcotics task force with the assistance of the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit, Maryland State Police S.T.A.T.E. Team, Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack, Frostburg City Police Department and Cumberland Police Department.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
