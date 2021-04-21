CUMBERLAND — Investigation of a suspicious vehicle Tuesday on Davidson Street resulted in the arrest of the driver who was found asleep in the vehicle with capsules of heroin located next to him in plain view, Cumberland Police said.
Brian Kelvin Reddy II, 33, of Baltimore, was taken into custody on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of heroin, police said.
Reddy was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond, pending bail review by a district court judge Wednesday.
