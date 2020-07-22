FROSTBURG — A drug raid early Wednesday at a Frostburg home led to the arrest of a Baltimore man and seizure of large quantities of fentanyl and money, according to the Allegany County Narcotics Force.
The arrest reportedly stemmed from a six-month investigation into the distribution and sales of fentanyl in Allegany County.
James Thorne Wilson, 30, faces numerous charges, including four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute in a school district and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (narcotic) with intent to distribute. He was being held Wednesday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said prescription narcotics and ammunition were also seized when a search warrant was executed at the residence in the 100 block of South Broadway.
The investigation that led to the arrest is continuing and additional charges are pending, police said.
