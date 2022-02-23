CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore man remained jailed without bond Wednesday after he was arrested in connection with the forced entry and alleged knife assault of an occupant of a Bedford Street residence, according to Cumberland Police.
The suspect, 33-year-old John Henry Goodman IV, was taken into custody on Linden Street following the Tuesday incident after he was identified by a victim of the alleged attack.
Goodman was charged with first- and second-degree assault, burglary and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was reportedly found in possession of crack cocaine at the time of the arrest.
In addition, Goodman was served a warrant charging him with first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon with intent to injure and related offenses in connection with an October 2021 incident at a Bond Street residence where an occupant was stabbed.
Following a bond hearing, Goodman was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review by a district court judge.
It was not known whether the alleged victim of the Tuesday incident required medical treatment for a laceration to the arm. A second victim was not injured.
