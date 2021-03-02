CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore man was arrested Monday by the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force when he was allegedly found in possession of fentanyl, buprenorphine, money and controlled dangerous substance packaging materials.
Edward Samuel Maxfield IV, 31, was charged with felony drug distribution charges and drug possession offenses before he was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center at the direction of a district court commissioner.
Police said the arrest was made in the 200 block of Virginia Avenue as the result of investigation by the narcotics task force into the sale and distribution of fentanyl.
