Baltimore man arrested on burglary, assault charges

CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore man was arrested by Cumberland Police Saturday for allegedly breaking into a Lincoln Street home and assaulting a woman.
Justin Devan Johnson, 35, was charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary, assault and destruction of property.
Police said Johnson kicked open a front door, and once entering the residence, assaulted the victim and damaged property on Friday.
Johnson was jailed without bond Sunday in the Allegany County Detention Center.
