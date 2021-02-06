CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore man was charged with drug offenses Friday after Cumberland Police stopped the vehicle he was operating in the 400 block of Columbia Street.
Brian Kelvin Reddy II was allegedly found to be in possession of heroin, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and cash, "which indicated the distribution of the controlled dangerous substances," police said in a news release.
Police said a drug detection dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
Reddy was released on an unsecured bond of $10,000 after a hearing before a district court commissioner.
