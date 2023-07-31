CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore man was jailed Sunday evening after a high-speed chase that began in eastern Allegany County and ended on the Great Allegheny Passage in Cumberland, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Daries Raheem Legette, 30, around at 8 p.m. near the 58-mile marker on westbound Interstate 68.
Legette wrecked the vehicle on Wallace Street before running to the trail where he was eventually arrested.
Legette was charged with obstructing and hindering, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle without a license, fleeing and eluding law enforcement and multiple traffic violations.
He was being held Monday morning in the Allegany County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
