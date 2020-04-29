Baltimore man charged in December city incident

CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore man was arrested Monday when Cumberland Police served him an arrest warrant that was issued in December 2019.
Jamil Wilson, 29, is awaiting trial after being served the warrant charging him with second-degree assault.
Following the arrest, Wilson was granted pre-trial release on his personal recognizance as directed by a district court commissioner, pending his next court appearance.
Police said the warrant was issued at the request of Cumberland Police, who investigated an alleged assault that occurred at a Grand Avenue residence. The incident reportedly took place during an argument over a cell phone.
