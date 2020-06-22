Baltimore man charged in hospital assaults

CUMBERLAND — A Baltimore man was arrested Sunday for the alleged assault of patients and staff at the UPMC Western Maryland campus, Cumberland Police said.
Brandon Antonio Brown, 27, was charged with three counts of second-degree assault in connection with separate incidents Friday at the hospital, police said.
Brown was being held Monday at the Allegany County Detention Center on a temporary commitment after appearing before a district court commissioner.
